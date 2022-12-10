Impact Wrestling TV rating for the show headlined by Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey for the Impact World Championship

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show delivered 107,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Impact finished 140th in Thursday’s cable ratings with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Powell’s POV: Showbuzz recently announced that they are unable to get ratings for shows that don’t crack the daily top 150 cable ratings, so we do not have ratings for last week’s Impact episode. For comparison sake, the November 17 edition of Impact delivered 109,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating. The NJPW show that followed on AXS failed to crack the top 150 cable ratings. The December 9, 20221 edition of Impact Wrestling had 90,000 viewers and drew a 0.03 rating.