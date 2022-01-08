What's happening...

01/08 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Hard To Kill go-home show with Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez, Karl Anderson vs. Heath for the advantage in the Hardcore War match, Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost, and Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, and Rachael Ellering

January 8, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Hard To Kill go-home show with Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez, Karl Anderson vs. Heath for the advantage in the Hardcore War match, Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost, and Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, and Rachael Ellering, and more (25:16)…

Click here for the January 8 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.