01/08 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Hard To Kill go-home show with Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez, Karl Anderson vs. Heath for the advantage in the Hardcore War match, Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost, and Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, and Rachael Ellering

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Hard To Kill go-home show with Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez, Karl Anderson vs. Heath for the advantage in the Hardcore War match, Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost, and Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, and Rachael Ellering, and more (25:16)…

Click here for the January 8 Impact Wrestling audio review.

