WWE releases a Sasha Banks injury update

January 8, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Sasha Banks will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a foot injury. An MRI revealed a bruised calcaneus bone. Banks suffered the injury during a house show match with Charlotte Flair on Sunday in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Read more at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Unless WWE is fibbing about the timeline, this means Banks will not be available to wrestle at the Royal Rumble event. On the bright side, she will be available for WrestleMania barring a setback.

