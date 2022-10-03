WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s Extreme Rules go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

-Johnny Gargano vs. Otis

-Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

-AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

-Bianca Belair and Bayley contract signing for the Raw Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules

-Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle meet face to face.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center and will feature the brand’s final push for Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.