WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s Survivor Series go-home edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.585 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up slightly from the 1.549 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .40 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.668 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.644 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.442 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, eighth, and twelfth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Monday Night Football delivered 10.693 million viewers for ESPN for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers game, which topped the cable ratings. The November 16, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.779 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home show.