AEW Dynamite on TNT, Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Miz’s “Cannonball” on USA Network, WWE Raw poll results, Sgt. Slaughter, Great Khali, Jazz, Milano Collection A.T., Luna Vachon, George Scott

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with fans allowed at ten percent of the venue’s roughly 5,500-seat capacity. The show includes the Jon Moxley and MJF contract signing for the AEW Championship match that will be held at the All Out pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing NXT Takeover XXX and WWE SummerSlam. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic. First-run shows will resume on September 17.

-The latest edition of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a D grade majority vote from 33 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 23 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve (as we are for all shows these days), I gave the show an F grade because it was a creative failure.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sgt. Slaughter (a/k/a Robert Remus) is 71.

-Great Khali (a/k/a Dalip Singh Rana) is 47.

-Jazz (a/k/a Carlene Moore-Begnaud) is 46.

-Milano Collection A.T. (a/k/a Akihito Sawafuji) is 44.

-Longtime booker and pro wrestler George Scott was born on August 27, 1929. He died at age 84 on January 20, 2014.

-Luna Vachon died of a drug overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...