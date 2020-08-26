08/26 Powell’s NXT TV audio review: Karrion Kross relinquishes the NXT Championship, Tommaso Ciampa returns, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest NXT television show: Karrion Kross relinquishes the NXT Championship, Tommaso Ciampa returns, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles, and more (33:25)…

Click here for the August 26 NXT TV audio review.

