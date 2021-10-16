AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Saturday night edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Andrade El Idolo’s masked tag team for the AAA Tag Titles.

-Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Penelope Ford.

-Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta.

-The brackets for the AEW Eliminator tournament will be unveiled.

Powell’s POV: AEW is being bumped from Wednesday to Saturday night for TNT’s NHL coverage this week and next week. AEW is in Miami, Florida at the James L Knight Center again after holding Rampage in the same venue last night. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. He will be filling in for me on the AEW Dynamite audio review for Dot Net Members this week and next week.

