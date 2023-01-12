AEW Dynamite rating for the Los Angeles event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 967,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 864,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: A nice increase for the loaded show. Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings (behind a pair of NBA games) with a 0.33 rating, up from last week’s 0.26 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.50 rating on USA Network. The January 12, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 969,000 viewers and a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic.