Dot Net Awards 2022: Vote for the Best Heel

Britt Baker
Jay White
Roman Reigns
MJF
Becky Lynch
Sami Zayn
Paul Heyman
Will Ospreay
Dominik Mysterio
Mandy Rose
Swerve Strickland
Chris Jericho
Grayson Waller
Sammy Guevara
Austin Theory
Christian Cage
Ronda Rousey
The Miz
Jey Uso
Moose
LA Knight
Gunther
Eddie Edwards
Rhea Ripley
Jade Cargill
Bully Ray
Seth Rollins
Bayley
Karrion Kross
Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com)
MJF, but honorable mention to Tony Kahn.