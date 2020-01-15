WWE Royal Rumble lineup: Two title matches, updated Royal Rumble match entrants, and more

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble, which will be held on January 26 in Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-The 30-Woman Royal Rumble (Entrants: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan).

-The 30-Man Royal Rumble (Entrants: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Elias, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy).

-Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin.

Powell’s POV: Lesnar is entering the men’s Rumble match as the first entrant. The WWE website lists R-Truth for the Rumble match, yet also notes that he “undeclared after declaring.”



