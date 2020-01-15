MLW Fightland lineup: Killer Kross’s debut match set for the Philly return (reports needed)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Fightland event that will be held February 1 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Title.

-Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced the Kross vs. Lawlor match since our last update. That looks like a really fun match on paper. The promotion is also advertising LA Park, The Von Erichs, Contra Unit, Salina de la Renta, T-Hawk, Mance Warner, Hijo de LA Park, Low Ki, The Dynasty, El Lindaman, Douglas James, Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



