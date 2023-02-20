What's happening...

02/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 246): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – WWE Elimination Chamber, NJPW Battle in the Valley, and more pro wrestling talk with guest co-host Sean Plichta

February 20, 2023

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Sean Plichta (filling in for Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame) taking live calls coming out of the WWE Elimination Chamber and NJPW Battle in the Valley events. The next live edition will be on Monday, March 6 coming out of AEW Revolution…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 246) with guest co-host Sean Plichta.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.