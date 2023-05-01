What's happening...

Leva Bates announces her departure from AEW

May 1, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Leva Bates announced that her contract with AEW expired today. “I’ve given my time, my focus, and my effort to the company, but now I’ve got to focus on myself, my future, and my career,” Bates wrote in a social media post (read the full statement below).

Powell’s POV: The 39 year-old Bates has been wrestling sporadically for the company in matches that have streamed on AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation. Here’s wishing her the best in whatever comes next for her.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.