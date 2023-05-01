Leva Bates announces her departure from AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Leva Bates announced that her contract with AEW expired today. “I’ve given my time, my focus, and my effort to the company, but now I’ve got to focus on myself, my future, and my career,” Bates wrote in a social media post (read the full statement below).

Powell’s POV: The 39 year-old Bates has been wrestling sporadically for the company in matches that have streamed on AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation. Here’s wishing her the best in whatever comes next for her.