Orlando making a play to host the WWE Royal Rumble

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The city of Orlando, Florida is planning to submit a bid to host the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event. WESH-TV’s Belal Jaber reports that the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee will request $850,000 for the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to bid on the event. If the bid is successful, the Rumble would be held Saturday, January 27 at Camping World Stadium. Read more at WESH.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE has a great relationship with Orlando and Florida state officials. The same venue played host to WrestleMania 33. It also hosted the WrestleMania 24 event when the venue was known as the Florida Citrus Bowl. I’m actually surprised that bidding for the 2024 Royal Rumble hasn’t already taken place.