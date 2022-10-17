WWE Raw in Oklahoma City (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Steve McMichael, Kenny Omega, Justin Credible, Takao Omoroi, Lenny Lane, Leo Nomellini, Stu Hart, The Renegade, Takeshi Morishima, Tama Tonga, Joey Abs

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. The show includes Bobby Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve “Mongo” McMichael is 65 today.

-The late Leo Nomellini died on October 17, 2000 at age 76 after suffering a stroke.

-Takao Omori turned 53 on Sunday.

-Lenny Lane (Leonard Carlson) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Justin Credible (Peter Polaco) turned 49 on Sunday.

-Kenny Omega (Tyson Smith) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Xia Brookside turned 24 on Sunday.

-Stu Hart died on October 16, 2003 at age 88.

-The late Renegade (Rick Wilson) was born on October 16, 1965. He took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.

-Joey Abs (Jason Arhndt) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Takeshi Morishima turned 44 on Saturday.

-Tama Tonga (Alipate Aloisio Leone) of the Guerrillas of Destiny tag team turned 40 on Saturday.