AEW Dynamite preview: The Thanksgiving Eve show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Continental Classic tournament begins

-The fallout from AEW Full Gear

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle for the annual Thanksgiving Eve episode. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).