AEW Dynamite rating: Did Darby Allin winning the AEW World Championship boost the numbers?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 710,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was up from last week’s average of 654,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 584,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on April 16, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 624,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Spring BreakThru edition.