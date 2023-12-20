AEW Dynamite results (12/20): Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland vs. Rush, and Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in Continental Classic matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 220)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

Aired live December 20, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] Swerve Strickland made his entrance with Prince Nana, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage. The broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in while Swerve headed to the ring and the others went backstage. The broadcast team ran through the Continental Classic leaderboards and then Rush made his entrance with Dralistico, Jose, and Preston Vance. Rush went to the ring while his sidekicks went backstage…

1. Swerve Strickland vs. Rush in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match. Swerve had his right shoulder taped. There were “Whose House” chants for Swerve with lighter chants for Rush that followed. Both men ended up at ringside. Rush dropkicked Swerve into the barricade heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Late in the match, Swerve performed a 450 splash for the top rope and went for the pin, but Rush kicked out at one and then popped right up. Swerve put him down again with a brainbuster for a two count and then caught him with a kick to the back of the head. Swerve followed up with a top rope double stomp and scored the clean pin…

Swerve Strickland defeated Rush in 14:50 to earn three points in the Continental Classic tournament.

After the match, a graphic listed that if Jon Moxley beats Jay White, then Moxley and Swerve will meet in the semifinals. If White beats Moxley, then Moxley, Swerve, and White will finish in a three-way tie. As this was being discussed by the broadcast team members, the screen went black aside from the Live, AEW, and TBS logos for a few seconds…

Powell’s POV: A good match with a clean and decisive win for Swerve. The last time the screen went black during Dynamite it came off like it was intentional due to The Devil’s crew. I don’t think that’s what they were going for this time (or probably last time).

A video package recapped the Continental Classic blue league matches from Saturday’s AEW Collision… [C]

Chris Jericho stood on the backstage interview set with a microphone in his hand. He announced that Kenny Omega was hospitalized due to diverticulitis and will be out of AEW indefinitely. Jericho said they don’t know how long that will be, but it affects the Golden Jets opportunity to become AEW Tag Team Champions at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

Jericho said that while they decide what to do, the most important thing is Omega’s health. Jericho said everyone is pulling for Omega. The fans chanted “Kenny.” Jericho said he knew the fans were going to do that. He said he would be waiting for Omega once he returns and the Golden Jets will resume. Jericho delivered Omega’s closing line and said it’s only for now. “We’re pulling for you, Kenny, we’ll see you soon…

Powell’s POV: Well done. I can’t stand when wrestlers disappear from television without explanation due to injuries or health issues that could be easily addressed like this was. Once again, here’s wishing Omega the very best in his recovery.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal match…

2. Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match. The screen went black again aside from the logos for a few seconds as the match got underway.