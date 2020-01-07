CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS

Dot Net Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Broadcaster Ian Riccaboni Jim Ross Rich Bocchini Josh Mathews Michael Cole Kevin Kelly Mauro Ranallo Joe Galli Vic Joseph Don Callis Corey Graves Nigel McGuinness Colt Cabana Renee Young Tom Phillips Aiden English Lenny Leonard Caprice Coleman Excalibur Rocky Romero Tony Schiavone Jim Cornette Beth Phoenix Jerry Lawler Byron Saxton Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

