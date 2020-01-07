01/07 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. PCO and Marty Scurll, Dak Draper vs. Shaeem Ali, Rush introduces his new Los Ingobernables faction

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. PCO and Marty Scurll, Dak Draper vs. Shaeem Ali, Rush introduces his new Los Ingobernables faction, and more (10:07)…

Click here for the January 7 ROH TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

