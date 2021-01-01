WWE Smackdown coverage tonight, WWE 205 Live, Jimmy Hart, Precious, Rodney Lienhardt, Kimberly Page, Pooch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy New Year! The year that shall not be named was awful. Here’s hoping the world makes up for it and 2021 is the greatest year yet.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features Big E vs. King Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship. Take a break from Cobra Kai season three and join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong is off for the holiday week and will return in 2021.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is February 24 in Newark, New Jersey.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Hart is 78.

-Precious (Patricia Williams) is 66.

-Rodney Lienhardt of the Mean Street Posse is 50.

-Kimberly Page (Kimberly Bacon) is 52.

-Happy birthday to my buddy Pooch!