WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Title match, tag match, and a Roman Reigns request set for the first show of 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Big E vs. King Corbin for the Intercontinental Title.

-Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Carmella.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a special request for WWE management following his win over Kevin Owens.

Powell’s POV: WWE originally advertised the return of Seth Rollins for this episode, but he was not mentioned in the Raw ad, nor is he listed in their website preview. Smackdown is held in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members, though this week could be an exception due to the holiday.