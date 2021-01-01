Impact Wrestling re-signs Sami Callihan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Sami Callihan announced that he has re-signed with Impact Wrestling for two years. “I got other offers…but I don’t give a damn,” Callihan wrote on Twitter (read his full statement below).
Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Callihan regarding the new deal, and to Impact for keeping one of its top wrestlers.
Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT.
I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING, 2 years for BIG money.
I got other offers…but I don’t give a damn.
This is MY company.
I made this company.
I will be champion again in 2021.#TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/Ylzr9DIf8s
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) January 1, 2021
Be the first to comment