Impact Wrestling re-signs Sami Callihan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sami Callihan announced that he has re-signed with Impact Wrestling for two years. “I got other offers…but I don’t give a damn,” Callihan wrote on Twitter (read his full statement below).

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Callihan regarding the new deal, and to Impact for keeping one of its top wrestlers.