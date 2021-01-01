What's happening...

Impact Wrestling re-signs Sami Callihan

January 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sami Callihan announced that he has re-signed with Impact Wrestling for two years. “I got other offers…but I don’t give a damn,” Callihan wrote on Twitter (read his full statement below).

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Callihan regarding the new deal, and to Impact for keeping one of its top wrestlers.

