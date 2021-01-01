Impact Wrestling TV viewership count for the second week of holiday week “best of” shows

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 103,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show was down from the 133,000 viewers drawn the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s show did not crack the top 150 in the cable ratings and finished with a .01 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The last first-run episode delivered 177,000 viewers. Impact will return with a first-run show on Tuesday.