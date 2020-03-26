Stephanie McMahon discusses WWE’s precautionary measures during the coronavirus outbreak

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Stephanie McMahon spoke with Variety.com about the safety measures the company has taken during the coronavirus outbreak. “At a typical event, talent are milling about, they’re at catering or wherever when they’re not actually in part of the show,” McMahon said. “That’s not allowed now. There’s extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you’re a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave.

“If you’ve been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who’s been out of the country you’re not allowed in the facility,” McMahon continued. “We’re taking every precaution we can. It’s also why you don’t see talent or anyone else in the audience. We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers.” Read the full story at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: The story includes a quote from Dr. Thomas LaVeist, who noted that a person can be asymptomatic and still be a coronavirus carrier “and there’s just no way of knowing that by just taking temperatures.” Furthermore, it’s crazy to think that someone could have a 100 degree temperature and still be allowed to work at WWE’s tapings. McMahon also boasted that the company takes a “fan first” approach. At a time like this, WWE and every other company should be putting the safety of their employees/wrestlers first.



