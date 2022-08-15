WWE releasing second quarter results on Tuesday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce that its second quarter earnings will be released on Tuesday.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 prior to the market opening. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 69300081). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on August 16, 2022 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.

Powell’s POV: The earnings report was delayed multiple times due to the Vince McMahon investigation revealing multiple NDA payments that were not reported. Join me bright and early for live updates on the conference call.