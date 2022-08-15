WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for show featuring Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.927 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.093 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from to the previous episode’s 0.49 rating in the same demo. The show was preempted in some markets due to local NFL preseason game coverage. The August 13, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.084 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic.