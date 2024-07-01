WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: The Bloodline and Paul Heyman, MITB qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.256 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the 2.336 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.73 rating. One year earlier, the June 30, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.510 million viewers and a 0.69 rating for the Money in the Bank go-home show.