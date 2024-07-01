WWE Raw results (7/1): Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragunov and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile in MITB qualifiers, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,623)

Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

Aired live July 1, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] A shot aired of the Boston skyline while Michael Cole checked in on commentary and noted that there were nearly 14,000 in attendance. Shots aired of the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier entrants arriving earlier in the day…

Jey Uso walked through a sea of fans in a concourse area. Jey looked into the camera and called for his music to play. Jey made his entrance through the crowd and was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Cole played the Pat McAfee role by dancing and slapping hands with Uso once he was at ringside. Cole was joined on commentary by Corey Graves. They both wished Pat McAfee and his wife Samantha the best (her father died last Monday).

Once in the ring, Jey welcomed fans to Monday Night Raw. Jey delivered a promo about winning the Money in the Bank match on Saturday while listing the other wrestlers who have qualified.

Chad Gable walked onto the stage dressed in a suit. There were several ladders set up on the stage. Gable said he’s had enough of “that word” and said he didn’t want it repeated. Gable called the Boston fans idiots and informed them that yeet is not a word.

Gable said miracle is a word and if you look it up in the dictionary, you’ll find his picture next to it. Gable said what he’s done over the last two weeks is nothing short of miraculous. He said he overcame an attack by the Wyatt Sicks and his Alpha Academy family leaving him, and he qualified for MITB. Gable said he will win MITB and go by Master in the Bank.

Gable entered the ring and Jey asked him what he was doing there. Jey brought up the Wyatts. Gable said he’s not afraid and said Jey should be afraid of them for stealing the fireflies. Gable labeled Jey a man who abandoned his family.

Jey said he didn’t want any smoke with the Wyatts. He said Gable’s family did what he did by getting out from under a manipulative scumbag. Gable hit Jey, who fought back with punches of his own followed by a superkick that put Gable on his back. Jey went up top, but Gable rolled out of the ring.

The Wyatt Sicks lighting wind down occurred and then the single note piano theme played. The “holy shit” chants from the crowd were censored (January can’t get here soon enough). Fog filled the stage area. Gable moved slowly.

Figures appeared in front of lights in three different stage areas, which caused Gable to hop the barricade and exit via the concourse. There was strobe lighting at ringside where it looked like two production workers had been laid out on top of the broadcast table. Nikki Cross left a box with Cole headed into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: An energetic Uso entrance, solid hype for the men’s Money in the Bank, and the Wyatt Sicks light show made for a good opening to Raw. It’s hard to imagine too many people turning the channel after that hook heading into the break.

Cole and Graves spoke at the desk while Cole removed another VHS tape from the box that Nikki Cross left him. Cole said they would get the tape to the production truck while they tried to focus on the show. Cole and Graves ran through the previously advertised matches…

The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance. The Final Testament made their entrance…

1. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett, Paul Ellering, Akam, Rezar) vs. Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston). Graves praised Woods and then stated that he has been the third wheel in New Day and it’s time for a change. Kross powerbombed Woods into the ring post. Woods landed awkwardly on the back of his head. [C]