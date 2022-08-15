What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the show headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari

August 15, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 528,00 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 468,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished tenth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo. The August 13, 2021 premiere edition of AEW Rampage delivered 740,000 viewers and a 0.30 in the 18-49 demographic.

