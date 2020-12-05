WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership numbers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.029 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.141 viewers drawn last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.987 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.053 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.004 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in men 18-49 demographic, and tied for first in the women 18-49 demographic in Friday’s network battle. The final number should be available on Monday.