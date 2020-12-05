12/05 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Kenta, Jay White, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Hikuleo vs. Brody King, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, ACH, and Karl Fredericks in an elimination match, Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian, The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Kenta, Jay White, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Hikuleo vs. Brody King, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, ACH, and Karl Fredericks in an elimination match, Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian, The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel, and more (17:21)…

Click here to stream or download the December 5 NJPW Strong audio review.

