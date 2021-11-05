11/05 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona, and Eddie Edwards vs. Moose, Minoru Suzuki, and W Morrissey, Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne for the Knockouts Title, Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona, and Eddie Edwards vs. Moose, Minoru Suzuki, and W Morrissey, Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne for the Knockouts Title, Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title, Madman Fulton vs. Chris Sabin, and more (28:47)…

Click here for the November 5 Impact Wrestling audio review.

