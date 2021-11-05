11/05 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of the return of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,158)

Live from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center

Aired November 5, 2021 on Fox

Michael Cole and and Corey Graves welcomed the TV audience to the show, and then Roman Reigns made his entrance to open the show. He was joined by Paul Heyman and The Usos. He took his usual long stroll to the ring, and a video highlight aired from The Usos confronting and eventually losing to The Usos later in the show.

The crowd chanted “You Suck” at Roman. He said that last week he wasn’t at Smackdown, because when you smash somebody like Brock Lesnar, you need to celebrate and take a vacation. Roman then called out the “tiny no name town” to acknowledge him. He said he had a great week on a private island running around naked, and his wife was loving it. Roman then said it was a bad week for a lot of the crowd, because he wasn’t there, and it was a bad week for Brock Lesnar because he was suspended indefinitely and fined a million dollars.

Roman took credit for the fine and suspension and said he had the stroke to make things happen. He then asked Paul Heyman what else happened last week, and Heyman started rambling about Kayla and Brock Lesnar. After asking Heyman repeatedly, he finally got him to say that the New Day beat the Usos last week. Roman declared that the New Day were great, but they weren’t better than The Bloodline. He was having a hard time wrapping his head around his cousins, the greatest tag team of a generation, lost to the New Day.

Roman wrapped his arm around Jimmy Uso’s shoulders, and blamed the New Day chants on him. He then asked Jimmy to explain how he would fix the problem. Jimmy grabbed the mic and told Roman that he would kick the crowd off his big ass head, and make him acknowledge the tribal chief Roman Reigns. Sir Kofi and King Woods made their way out, and Kofi have him an introduction. Woods said they forgot to bring out his table, and he mocked Roman for his obsession for being head of the table. He said Roman got merch made in case he forgot where to sit, and maybe that he forgot his table on his island of relevancy.

Kofi mocked the shirt as lame, and Woods said they would move on to the part of the program that people care about. He then called out Jimmy Uso, and said he would acknowledge Roman if he beats him later. But when he beats “James Uso”, he would bend the knee to King Woods. Jey grabbed the microphone and said The Bloodline bends the knee to no one. Roman asked for the microphone, and Heyman chastised Jey for not handing it to him immediately. Roman accepted the challenge. Kofi then said that James…er Jim…er Jiminy Uso would face King Woods later.

After the promo, a highlight was shown of Shayna Baszler defeating Naomi due to crooked referee Sonya Deville last week. Naomi then made her ring entrance. A rematch is up next…[c]

My Take: A few funny moments in there, but otherwise a very typical WWE show opening promo. Roman is still getting strong reaction, but Evansville seems like a pretty quiet crowd for everything else thus far.

1. Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler: Naomi took down Shayna and landed some mounted punches. She then landed a kick and a slap to the face. After some back and forth, Naomi landed a top rope cross body and got a two count. Shayna rolled to the floor, and Naomi tried to follow, but got tripped up on the apron. Shayna grabbed her in a gutwrench and suplexed her onto the floor on the outside…[c]

Naomi used her knees to drop Baszler head first on the apron. Shayna went for a Kirifuda Clutch, but Naomi reversed and trapped Bazsler in a pinning situation and got the win.

Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler at 6:15

After the match, Sonya walked out and made up some nonsense about Naomi touching the ropes and restarted the match.

Baszler immediately applied the Kirifuda Clutch and got the submission.

Shayna Baszler submitted Naomi in 0:10

After the match, Roman was backstage with The Usos. He said he left for one week and everything fell apart and Smackdown sucked. He said it was almost as bad as Raw. Jimmy Uso cracked a laugh, and Roman got in his face and asked what was funny. Roman said they don’t lost, and asked Jimmy why. He replied “We the ones” and Jey pulled him out of the room away from Roman…[c]

My Take: Sonya made absolutely no sense restarting the match. Does the official not have the ability to correct her? Why would he count the submission? Everybody looked dumb here.

A vignette for Xia Li was shown. She is coming soon. Kayla interviewed Ridge Holland backstage. He said he was looking forward to meeting his idol the Celtic Warrior Sheamus. He explained that he used to watch Sheamus matches with his buddies back home, and they celebrated his key victories with his friends. Ridge said he had learned a few tricks from watching Sheamus, and that was bad news for the rest of Smackdown.

Highlights were shown of the Shotzi and Charlotte match from last week, and the Shotzi heel turn afterward on Sasha Banks. Shotzi was interviewed afterward, she said he had enough. She spoke about losing title opportunities and her tag partner, and the support of the WWE Universe. She then said she lost last week due to Sasha Banks, and her attitude was her breaking point. Shotzi said she would run over Sasha Banks and everyone who got in her way, and she didn’t need a tank to do it.

In the arena, Los Lotharios (Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza) made their entrance. They will face Mansoor and Cesaro next…[c]

My Take: A decent promo from Shotzi, though the camera seemed more interested in keeping her chest in frame. Ridge Holland being a gigantic fan of Sheamus all of a sudden is a bit odd.