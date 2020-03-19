NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT live event postponements, AJ Lee, Jimmy Havoc, Taichi, Matt Sydal, Jimmy Korderas, Rick McGraw

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Dave Mastiff, Flash Morgan Webster, and Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review should be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an F grade majority vote with 32 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave show a D grade, though obviously with an asterisk given the circumstances.

-Friday’s NXT event in Fort Pierce, Florida has been rescheduled for Friday, June 26.

-Saturday’s NXT event in Citrus Springs, Florida has been rescheduled for Friday, July 10.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is 58.

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 40.

-Matt Sydal (Matt Korklan) is 37.

-Jimmy Havoc (James Mcahren) is 36.

-AJ Lee (April Jeanette Mendez-Brooks) is 33.

-The late Rick McGraw was born on March 19, 1955. He died of a heart attack at age 30 on November 1, 1985.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

