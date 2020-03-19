WWE announces new date for MSG event

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that the MSG live event that was scheduled for Sunday will now be held on Saturday, June 27. A note on the MSG website notes that tickets for Sunday’s show will be honored on the makeup date. For more details, visit MSG.com.

Powell’s POV: While it looks questionable to say the least based on some of the recent reports, here’s hoping that the June 27 date sticks.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

