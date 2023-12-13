NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Dragon Lee defends the NXT North American Championship against one member of the No Quarter Catch Crew

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

-Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James and Izzy Dame

-Lexis King vs. Don Lennox in a men’s NXT Breakout Tournament quarterfinal match

-Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino in a men’s NXT Breakout Tournament quarterfinal match

Powell’s POV: Riley Osbourne and Oba Femi advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. Next week’s NXT was taped on Tuesday due to the holidays. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).