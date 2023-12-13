AEW Dynamite in Arlington (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grades, Fuerza Guerrera, Boris Zhukov, Michael Elgin, Lee Johnson, Junkyard Dog

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Arlington, Texas at College Park Center. The show carries the Winter is Coming theme and includes three Continental Classic matches. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Arlington. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an A grade from 35 percent of voters in our poll. B finished second with 33 precent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fuerza Guerrera is 70.

-Boris Zhukov (James Harrell ) is 65.

-Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) is 37.

-Lee Johnson is 26.

-The late Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) was born on December 13, 1952. He died at age 45 in a single car accident on June 2, 1998.