AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that tonight’s AEW Elevation online show will be a “best of” edition. “We’ll be throwing it back to some of the best matches that have graced our Monday nights over the years,” reads a social media post.

Powell’s POV: Well, this should be the briefest edition of Elevation to date. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Honestly, though, with Dynamite, Rampage, AEW Dark, ROH, and a rumored two-hour show coming to Saturdays, is there really a need for two versions of Dark? Anyway, AEW Dark Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.