By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced that the first AEW Dark: Elevation match will be taped tonight ahead of AEW Dynamite. The match will feature Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight.

Powell’s POV: The first edition of AEW Dark: Elevation will stream on Monday on the AEW YouTube page. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight have been announced as the broadcast team.