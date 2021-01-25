What's happening...

NXT TV status update following Peacock announcement

January 25, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A line in in the WWE press release regarding its new streaming agreement with Peacock seemed to point to the NXT television series moving to the streaming service. When listing network content, the press release read: “In-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown.” However, ProWrestling.net has learned that NXT will remain on USA Network and will continue to be available on WWE Network via next day replay.

Powell’s POV: There are rumblings that the NXT television deal with USA Network is up later this year, so it’s possible that changes could be coming due to the recent announcement that NBC Sports Network content eventually moving to USA Network. However, it appears there will be no immediate changes, and NXT will continue to air Wednesday nights on USA Network.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. chris January 25, 2021 @ 11:46 am

    If NBC UNIVERSAL MANAGES TO RETAIN FULL TV RIGHTS TO THE NHL AFTER THE CURRENT SEASON ENDS, IT IS POSSILBE THAT NXT WILL BE MOVED TO A TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT.

    i THINK NXT WILL GET BETTER RATINGS ON TUESDAY AND UMPACT WRESTLING IS A COMPLETE JOKE IN THE FORM OF “COMPETITION” ON TUESDAYS .

    AMTHEM OWNS AXS TV SO IMPACT CAN GO ON THURSDAY AND GET THEIR PATHETIC 150,000 VIEWERS. tHE numbers could drop even lower up against the nfl thursday night football games.

    Once COVID ENDS, WWE SHOULD USE RAW TO BUILD INTO NXT ON TUESdays.

    iF NXT FEATURED SOME STARS FROM RAW EACH WEEK, THE NUMBERS WOULD BE HIGHER.

    Reply

