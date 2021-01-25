NXT TV status update following Peacock announcement

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A line in in the WWE press release regarding its new streaming agreement with Peacock seemed to point to the NXT television series moving to the streaming service. When listing network content, the press release read: “In-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown.” However, ProWrestling.net has learned that NXT will remain on USA Network and will continue to be available on WWE Network via next day replay.

Powell’s POV: There are rumblings that the NXT television deal with USA Network is up later this year, so it’s possible that changes could be coming due to the recent announcement that NBC Sports Network content eventually moving to USA Network. However, it appears there will be no immediate changes, and NXT will continue to air Wednesday nights on USA Network.