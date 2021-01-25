NXT TV preview: Five matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Tag Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match.

-Santos Escobar vs. Curt Stallion for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea and Aliyah in a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match.

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match.

