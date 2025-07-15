What's happening...

NXT Great American Bash poll results for the best match and overall show grade

July 15, 2025

NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Great American Bash premium live event received a B grade from 30 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

-60 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT North American Title. Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship finished a distant second with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C- grade while John Moore gave it an B grade in his same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I simply felt it was a below-average show on paper and in execution compared to past NXT premium live events. I wholeheartedly agree with the voters regarding the excellent Page vs. Starks match being the best of this show. The 2023 Great American Bash event received a B grade from 54 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.

