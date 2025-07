CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live July 15, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph sent the show to a Great American Bash highlight package…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…