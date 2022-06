CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dewey Foley recently exited WWE, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Foley, the 30-year-old son of pro wrestling legend Mick Foley, worked as a creative team member.

Powell’s POV: Dewey has retweeted stories regarding his departure, but he has yet to offer any details regarding his decision. Here’s wishing him the best in whatever comes next.