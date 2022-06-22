NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show featuring Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 637,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 612,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished seventh in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT had a strong week in the ratings and total viewership with no major sports competition. This episode and last week’s episode were taped shows. NXT will be live again starting on Tuesday. The June 22, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 665,000 viewers.