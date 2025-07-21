World Wrestling Network “ID Showcase” results (7/19): Vetter’s review of Jackson Drake vs. Timothy Thatcher for the WWE Evolve Title, ID tournament quarterfinal and semifinal matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

World Wrestling Network “ID Showcase”

Replay available via YouTube.com

July 19, 2025, in Longwood, Florida, at House of Champions Training Center

This show aired for free on YouTube on the WWN page. The crowd was perhaps 150. Jackson Drake and Trevon Adams provided commentary as the show began, with Drake ripping on all the babyfaces. This training school is located on the north side of the Orlando metro area. The lights are on so it’s easy to see. (I could be wrong, but this looks like one of the buildings that AEW recorded a lot of pandemic-era tapings. But I guess these training centers do tend to look alike.)

1. Jack Cartwheel vs. Sean Legacy in an ID tournament quarterfinal match. Jack did some cartwheels, so Legacy did, too, then they locked up and went to the mat. They brawled briefly on the floor. In the ring, Sean hit some front and back kicks and a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 3:00. Jack got caught on the top rope doing a Sasuke Special at 5:30, and Jackson belittled him for the spot. Cartwheel missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press. Legacy hit a superkick at 6:00 and got a nearfall. They traded rollups. Cartwheel hooked an arm and got a flash pin!

Jack Cartwheel defeated Sean Legacy at 7:17 to advance to the semifinals.

2. Cappuccino Jones vs. Bryce Donovan (w/Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes) in an ID tournament quarterfinal match. Trevon teased Jackson Drake for not knowing Bryce’s entrance song. Again, Bryce must be a legit 6’2″ so he has the height advantage on Jones. Bryce caught him coming off the ropes and hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall in the first minute! He hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:00, and he kept Cappuccino grounded. Jones hit a stunner at 4:30.

Bryce slammed him on the ring apron, and Cappuccino rolled to the floor. The crowd chanted, “You suck!” at Bryce. Cappuccino rolled into the ring before a countout, and he hit a dropkick. A clothesline didn’t knock down Bryce, so he hit a German Suplex at 6:30. Bryce hit a chokeslam off the second rope for a believable nearfall; a better cover may have gotten a win! The crowd chanted “cold brew!” to rally for Jones. Jones nailed the Decaffinator (swinging neckbreaker move) for the pin! Jackson was irate.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Bryce Donovan at 7:59 to advance to the semifinals.

* Ice Williams ran into the ring, presumably to save Jones from a post-match beatdown, but then he attacked and beat up Jones! The crowd chanted “you suck!” at Ice.

3. Matthew Ennis vs. Onix Caballero vs. Papi D vs. Brandon Groom in a four-way. I don’t know any of these guys; Trevon said these guys impressed earlier in a tryout. Ennis has a shaved head and is of average size. Caballero has a great physique with long, black wet hair and a tattoo over his heart. Papi D is a party guy with a pineapple drink. Groom is doing an exact same version of the Outrunners gimmick. Groom hit a Gorilla Press and tossed someone to the floor. He stood behind Ennis and hit a series of blows to the chest, and he covered Ennis for the pin. Too short to really get a feel for any of them.

Brandon Groom defeated Papi D, Onix Caballero, and Matthew Ennis in a four-way at 3:47.

* Bryce Donovan joined commentary.

4. GMJ vs. Jamie Stanley. More students. GMJ is a Black man with long hair in a ponytail, and he got a nice pop; he has a lot of young Kofi in him. Stanley is clearly older; maybe in his late 30s? Trevon said he’s a trainer here, and I feel like I’ve seen him years ago. Basic standing switches early on. Stanley hit a twisting neckbreaker at 1:30, then a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. GMJ sold a knee injury, but he hopped up and struck Stanley. (That’s not a very babyface thing to do!) Stanley hit a release suplex at 4:30. He hit a suplex for the pin. Decent.

Jamie Stanley defeated GMJ at 5:33.

5. Ricky Smokes vs. Eli Knight. No heels came out with Smokes. I’ve seen a lot of Eli, and he’s got a comparable look to Kevin Knight; Trevon noted Eli has been competing in Reality of Wrestling. They immediately tied up on the mat, and the commentators said Eli has been training with Ace Steel. Smokes targeted the left arm. Knight hit a dropkick and some armdrags. Smokes hit a modified F5 for a nearfall at 4:30 and a suplex for a nearfall.

Smokes hit a spear through the ropes for a nearfall at 6:30 and the crowd rallied for Eli. Knight hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 8:00. Bryce vowed that The Vanity Project won’t lose to anyone who isn’t an ID student. Smokes hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. I’m really liking this one. Smokes snapped Eli’s throat over the top rope. Eli hit a superkick, but he missed a moonsault, landing on his feet. Smokes immediately hit a Cameron Grimes-style Cave-in stomp to the chest to get the pin. Good action.

Ricky Smokes defeated Eli Knight at 10:21.

6. It’s Gal vs. Aaron Roberts. Gal wore his body-building medals. Roberts is at or near 400 pounds, and I’ve compared him to a young One Man Gang. (Strange pairing as these two are both generally heels.) Gal got on the mic and boasted about his physique. He said Robert is “frail and ready to fail.” Roberts punched him and we got a bell! Roberts hit a bodyslam, and he walked on Gal’s chest and hit a fallaway slam. Gal choked him while doing push-ups at 2:00.

Gal stomped on Roberts and targeted the left knee. Roberts hit a back-body drop at 4:00 and a running crossbody block for a nearfall. He blocked a sunset flip attempt and dropped his butt down on Gal’s sternum for a nearfall. Gal hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:30. Gal grabbed his medals for no apparent reason. Roberts flattened him in the corner, got a rollup, and scored the pin!

Aaron Roberts defeated It’s Gal at 6:01.

* Gal got on the mic and declared his loss was “a fluke.” He told Roberts that he’s going to be the next one cut from ID.

7. Zayda Steel (w/Swipe Right) vs. Izzy Moreno. Izzy is the Bayley ‘superfan’ who is now 18; she gets it. This is just her 25th match. Zayda wore Lakers purple with gold trim. They locked up, and Zayda shoved Izzy’s face and called her “a little girl.” Izzy responded by quickly tying up Zayda. Zayda rolled to the floor and sold pain in her elbow. Izzy chased her until they got in the ring. Zayda choked her in the ropes and took control. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Izzy hit a second-rope crossbody block at 4:00, and she applied a cross-armbreaker. Zayda set up for an Unprettier, but Izzy escaped and hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Zayda then hit the Unprettier faceplant for the pin. Solid match; I think Zayda will be an NXT regular pretty soon.

Zayda Steel defeated Izzy Moreno at 5:06.

* Sean Legacy joined commentary here.

8. Casey Rocker vs. Adam Riggs. First time seeing both guys, who are clearly both late teens or early 20s. Rocker wore a blue denim jacket and has long hair. Riggs is Puerto Rican and has short, dark hair. He snarled at the fans as he came to ringside. Riggs hit a backbreaker over his knee and a bodyslam. Rocker hit a back suplex and a running knee to the chin for the pin. Acceptable popcorn match.

Casey Rocker defeated Adam Riggs at 2:28.

9. Brad Baylor vs. Jack Cartwheel in an ID tournament semifinal match. Baylor jawed at the crowd as he came out. They brawled immediately. Cartwheel went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Brad got his knees up to block it. Baylor hit a backbreaker over his knee and took control. Brad flipped Jack up and hit a stunner at 2:00. Baylor hit a powerslam, but he missed a top-rope elbow drop. Legacy was openly cheering for Jack. Jack hit a Sling Blade and clothesline; Baylor hit a jumping knee. Jack hit a standing moonsault from the apron onto Baylor, who was lying on the ground.

Jack hit a slingshot splash into the ring for a nearfall at 5:00. They traded rollups, and Cartwheel got a believable nearfall. Jack hit a kip-up neckbreaker. Baylor hit a second-rope twisting suplex for a nearfall at 6:30, then a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Jack hit a release German Suplex, then his rolling Death Valley Driver, then a top-rope corkscrew splash for the pin. That was really good.

Jack Cartwheel defeated Brad Baylor at 8:19 to advance to the finals.

10. Ice Williams vs. Cappuccino Jones in an ID tournament semifinal match. Ice got booed after that heel turn earlier in the show. He got on the mic and defended himself, and vowed he would be the first champion. They started brawling during the introductions, so the ref called for the bell to officially begin. Ice hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker at 2:00 and took control. They briefly fought on the floor and Ice slammed him on the apron, then whipped Jones’ arm against the ring post. Jones dove through the ropes and barreled onto Ice.

In the ring, Williams went back to targeting the damaged left arm. He hit a hard clothesline at 4:30, and he kept Cappuccino grounded. Jones now snapped Ice’s arm across the top rope at 8:00, then he hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Ice came off the ropes and hit a (grazing) kick to the back of the head, then a Glacier Bomb (sit-out powerbomb) for a nearfall at 9:30. Jones hit a German Suplex. Ice dragged him to the mat and applied a Crossface, but Jones rolled him over for a nearfall. Ice reapplied the Crossface. Ice hit a suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jones hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner, then the Decaffinator (twisting neckbreaker) for the pin! Good match.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Ice Williams at 12:51 to advance to the finals.

* Jack Cartwheel got in the ring and shook Jones’ hand. One of them will be the first ID champion!

11. Jackson Drake (w/The Vanity Project) vs. Timothy Thatcher for the WWE Evolve Title. They immediately locked up, and Thatcher targeted the left arm. They traded quick reversals on the mat, and Thatcher applied a Bow-and-Arrow at 1:30. He applied an abdominal stretch move on the mat, twisting the left wrist. Drake countered with an ankle lock; Thatcher went to a Fujiwara Armbar, and Drake got a foot on the ropes. Thatcher twisted the left ankle and applied a half-crab at 3:30. Drake rolled to the floor at 5:30 to regroup with the Vanity Project, but Thatcher followed and hit some European Uppercuts as they looped the ring.

Back in the ring, Thatcher ripped at Drake’s face and hit more European Uppercuts. Drake snapped him throat-first across the top rope, hit a back suplex, and a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 7:30. He hit a double knees gutbuster and choked Thatcher in the ropes. He hit a senton for a nearfall at 10:00, then a powerslam for a nearfall. He hit a knee drop on the back of the head. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Thatcher hit a belly-to-belly suplex, and they were both down at 13:00.

Thatcher hit some forearms to the stomach! He hit a butterfly suplex. Zayda hopped on the apron to distract the ref. Other Vanity Project members tried to interfere. The ref missed Thatcher getting a rollup. Bryce clocked Thatcher with a punch. Jackson immediately hit his running knee to the side of the head for the tainted pin. “I hate this so much,” Trevon Adams said. A good main event before the expected interference.

Jackson Drake defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain the WWE Evolve Title at 13:54.

* Sean Legacy checked on Thatcher. He got on the mic and thanked the WWN Network and the fans for being there. He’s a good talker.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining free show. I’ll go with Baylor-Cartwheel for best, Knight-Smokes for second, and Ice-Cappuccino for third. The main event will please fans of Thatcher’s style. I’m glad to see Moreno and Eli Knight (who are not ID students) on this show. The matches that didn’t involve any ID students weren’t bad but were certainly skippable. The ID tournament finals will be Aug. 1, featuring Cappuccino Jones vs. Jack Cartwheel.