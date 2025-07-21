What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating for the John Cena and Cody Rhodes contract signing for SummerSlam

July 21, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.546 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.399 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.37 rating. A nice bounce-back week. One year earlier, the July 19, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.313 million viewers and a 0.65 rating.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.