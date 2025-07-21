WWE Raw results (7/21): Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns and CM Punk appearances, Sheamus vs. Rusev, New Day vs. The Creeds vs. The LWO for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,678)

Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Streamed live July 21, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of CM Punk winning last week’s gauntlet match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, and the post-match return of Roman Reigns…

Michael Cole checked in while a shot aired SummerSlam host venue MetLife Stadium, and then a shot aired of the Houston skyline. Cole said there were nearly 13,000 in attendance. Cole narrated Backstage/arrival shots of Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, and The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio handed the keys to Judgment Day’s SUV to AJ Styles, who was dressed like a valet. Dom made a quick exit. Cole said we’d find out whether Dom will be cleared for SummerSlam at some point tonight…

CM Punk made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Corey Graves checked in on color commentary, while Cole said the venue was sold out. Punk said his goals when he returned were to headline WrestleMania and become world champion.

Punk recalled winning last week’s gauntlet match. Punk said Gunther is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Punk said he couldn’t promise a win, but vowed that he would not quit and would give the fans everything he has.

Punk said he only has two weeks to prepare for Gunther. Punk said he’s not just any other wrestler or any other challenger. “I am the best in the world,” Punk said before he was interrupted by entrance music.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance. Gunther wiped his feet on the apron before joining Punk inside the ring. Punk and Gunther stared at one another. Gunther raised the mic to speak, then lowered it while the fans booed and chanted, “You tapped out.”

Gunther said he didn’t plan to insult Punk or create any drama. Gunther said they were both there not to make friends, but to make money and win championships. Gunther said Punk considers himself best in the world, just as he considers himself the best in the world.

Gunther said they both have big egos. Gunther said the difference is that his ego is justified. Gunther said it’s not based on what the fans think, it’s based on results. Gunther said the best in the world is the man who holds the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther said he would make Punk regret ever stepping foot in a professional wrestling ring. Gunther said he would maul Punk, choke him out, and drop him like a wet towel. Gunther said Punk would never be best in the world. Gunther said at least Punk will have the degenerate fans cheering for him for the rest of his life. Gunther dropped the mic and exited the ring while his entrance theme played…

Powell’s POV: A fairly ordinary babyface promo from Punk, who then stood and took it while Gunther got the last word. I was surprised that the segment ended with Gunther walking out, but we’ll see if there’s more to come tonight.

Byron Saxton interviewed Stephanie Vaquer in the backstage area and brought up Chelsea Green. Naomi quickly interrupted, causing Saxton to make his exit. Naomi said she and Vaquer would meet at Clash in Paris. Vaquer said that would only happen if Naomi survives SummerSlam. Naomi said she would, and then mocked Vaquer before making her exit…

Rusev made his entrance for a match against Sheamus heading into the first commercial break… [C] Sheamus was shown entering the ring coming out of the break, and highlights were shown of Rusev beating him three weeks earlier…

1. Sheamus vs. Rusev. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick when the opening bell rang, but Rusev avoided it and headed to ringside. Sheamus followed and fought with Rusev on the floor. Sheamus ran Rusev into the barricade and then rolled him back inside the ring. Rusev caught Sheamus with a kick as he tried to return to the ring.

A short time later, Rusev clotheslined Sheamus over the top rope, but Sheamus hit him with two knee strikes that sent him to ringside. Sheamus went up top, but he stumbled and fell back to the mat and landed on his feet.

Sheamus went back up top and then clotheslined Rusev on the floor. “Are you not entertained?” Sheamus yelled. He looked into a camera on the floor and was playful about being relieved that he didn’t get hurt on the slipped rope spot. Rusev grabbed Sheamus and hit him with a fallaway slam on the broadcast table. [C]

Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick, but Rusev cut him off and powerbombed him, which led to a near fall. Rusev fired up and charged Sheamus, who caught him with a knee strike and covered him for a near fall of his own.

Rusev set up Sheamus for a superplex. Sheamus fought back and knocked Rusev off the ropes. Sheamus went for a clothesline from the top rope, but Rusev caught him with a kick and covered him for a two count.

Rusev put Sheamus in The Accolade. Sheamus inched toward the ropes. Rusev covered Sheamus’s face. Sheamus reached for the rope, but Rusev grabbed his arm. Sheamus used his other arm and was able to reach the bottom rope to break the hold. Rusev called him a stubborn mule and slapped the back of his head.

Rusev put the boots to Sheamus, who called for more. Rusev obliged. Rusev exposed the turnbuckle strut and tried to slam Sheamus’s head on it, but Sheamus stuffed it and then slammed Rusev’s head on the exposed strut. Rusev grabbed the shillelagh that Sheamus brought to the ring and tried to hit him with it while the referee was putting the cover over the strut, but Sheamus caught him with a Brogue Kick and got the three count…

Sheamus defeated Rusev in 14:50.

Powell’s POV: The fun hoss fight one would expect from these two, with a finish that played on the exposed turnbuckle strut spot that gave Rusev the win in their previous match. Will this be a best of seven series?

Backstage, El Grande Americano was interviewed by Saxton, who asked him about his goals in WWE. Americano spoke in Spanish until Dragon Lee showed up and called him a fake. Lee said Americano insulted him and luchadores everywhere. Americano pie-faced Lee, and then they fought until producers and referees pulled them apart…

A teaser aired for the WWE Unreal series that will premiere next Tuesday on Netflix. The footage showed Akira Tozawa being helped backstage, followed by Paul Levesque informing IShowSpeed that he would be in the Royal Rumble…

The Triple Threat tag team match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles was hyped… [C]

Powell’s POV: The WWE Unreal series has been touted as the company pulling back the curtain, so it’s baffling that this preview featured in-character footage that the company has already shown.

Bayley was putting on her wrist tape when Lyra Valkyria showed up and asked her why she requested to team with her. Bayley said they didn’t get to do it at WrestleMania. Bayley said their recent issues were just water under the bridge…

2. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (w/Ivy Nile) vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro (w/Dragon Lee) in a Triple Threat for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. None of the entrances were televised. Kingston and Woods were in offensive control going into an early break. [C]

Wilde had a nice run of offense coming out of the break. He went up top with the intention of diving onto opponents at ringside, but Nile climbed on the apron and shoved him down. Lee checked on WIlde. Julius shoved Lee, who got the better of both Creeds.

El Grande Americano showed up and hit Lee. The Creeds barked at Americano. Del Toro went up top and executed a corkscrew dive onto the Creeds. Woods brought Wilde back inside the ring and then New Day set up for their finisher. Wilde dumped Creed to ringside and then rolled up Kingston for the three count.

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro defeated “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat in 9:25 to earn a shot at the World Tag Team Titles.

After the match, the LWO trio celebrated in the entrance aisle while Americano watched from the stage…

Powell’s POV: Wilde and Del Toro are a good team that has taken a lot of losses, so it’s nice to see them get a shot at the tag titles.

The broadcast team recapped Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez beating the Kabuki Warriors to retai the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with help from Dominik Mysterio…

Backstage, Iyo Sky spoke with Asuka and Kairi Sane. Sky said the Kabuki Warriors would become the tag team champions. Sane said Sky would regain the Women’s World Championship. Asuka wished Sky luck against “your friend” Rhea Ripley, which Sky was surprised by.

Stephanie Vaquer showed up after the Kabuki Warriors exited. Vaquer said that if Sky wins, they will meet at Clash in Paris, and they could find out who would have won their match in Las Vegas. Sky said she had her beat. Sky said they could find out in Houston by facing one another. Vaquer accepted the challenge…

[Hour Two] Footage aired of Seth Rollins beating Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania with help from Paul Heyman… [C]

Backstage, Adam Pearce told Dominik Mysterio that he would go to medical with him. Dom tried to say he couldn’t do it because he had to help Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Pearce told Dom to quit stalling.

AJ Styles mopped the floor while wearing a janitor’s outfit after Pearce left. Dom told Styles that he wasn’t cleared. Styles said he would be. Dom walked away.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods entered the scene. Styles told them the floor was wet and then exited. Kingston and Woods complained about their loss and said they had to do something to something to restore order.

Grayson Waller showed up and told Kingston and Woods that A-Town Down. Waller referred to Theory as dead weight. Waller said if New Day is looking for an ace, he’s now a free agent. Kingston and Woods were confused, yet told Waller that they loved it…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance for an in-ring promo. She told the fans to put some appreciation on her name. She said she could be at the premiere of “my new movie,” Happy Gilmore 2, but instead she was in Houston. Lynch called out Lyra Valkyria.

Valkyria made her entrance and joined Lynch inside the ring. Lynch said their match trilogy would end at SummerSlam. She recalled saying she would never challenge for the title again if she lost the previous match to Valkyria, and then challenged Valkyria to accept the same stipulation as the challenger.

Valkyria accepted the terms, but she called for the match to have no time limits or disqualifications, saying there must be a winner. Lynch meekly agreed. Valkyria said she’d see Lynch at SummerSlam and then dropped the mic.

Lynch said Valkyria has disrespected her, but she would not let her disrespect the gravitas of the match. Lynch said she would be the bigger person again, and requested that Valkyria shake her hand. Valkyria was bout to oblige when Lynch lunged at her. Valkyria grabbed Lynch and put her down with her own Manhandle Slam finisher.

Bayley made her entrance for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez made their entrance with Dominik Mysterio. Cole mentioned Finn Balor tweeted a photo of Dom and Perez together as the Coldplay couple, and then wondered what Liv Morgan thought of it… [C]

3. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The match was joined in progress.